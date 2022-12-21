Madhya Pradesh: Bill to repeal 5 obsolete laws passed

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five laws have become a thing of past after Madhya Pradesh Assembly approved Madhya Pradesh Repeal Bill, 2022 on Wednesday. Their names are Madhya Pradesh Borstal Act, 1927, Madhya Bharat Laghuvad Nyalaya Adiniyam, 1949, Madhya Pradesh State Aid to Industries Act, 1958, Madhya Pradesh Horse Disease Act, 1958 and Madhya Pradesh Cattle (Control) Act, 1973.

These acts have become irrelevant and it was in the last cabinet meeting that a decision was taken to do away with the aforesaid acts.

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Law (fourth amendment) Bill, 2022 was also passed by the assembly. The bill envisages imposing fine of Rs 1,000 on releasing cattle and other animals at public places or open places. The bill says that those who deliberately releases cattle or other animal at public place or open place and if people get hurt or their properties get damaged, public transport gets hampered, then he will have to pay fine of Rs 1,000.

The Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Shielding (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also approved by assembly. The amended bill speaks about fine of Rs 500 on first offence and afterwards offences will attract fine of Rs 1,000 or imprisonment up to two years.

Madhya Pradesh Cinema (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 also got approval from assembly. Under this, the subject of cinema regulation has been transferred to Urban Development and Housing Department from Commercial Tax Department. The power of giving cinema permission will rest with urban local bodies.