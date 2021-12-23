Madhya Pradesh: Bill to punish stone pelters and recover damages tabled

Bhopal: Prevention of Damage to Public, Private Property and Recovery of Damage -Bill 2021 aimed at punishing stone-pelters and recovering damages from them was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Home minister Narottam Mishra tabled the bill. However, a discussion on the same will take place on Thursday. The state Cabinet had approved the bill draft on December 16.

The motive of the Bill is to protect people and public and property from hooligans, stone-pelters, arson, violence, strike and other act in which the property is damaged. After passing the bill, the state government will be able to recover the amount from the culprits for the damages done by them.

This bill will instil fear among culprits involved in such activities and also among leaders who provoke their supporters to break law.

In the bill various provisions are made for two tribunals -criminal tribunal and claim tribunal-to be constituted. Claim tribunal will have power of civil court.

The damage caused by acts like communal riots, strike, bandh, demonstration, march, procession, blocking of road traffic or any such damage caused by a person or group of people, will be determined by the Claims Tribunal.

The designated 'Claims Tribunals' will be authorised to investigate complaints and assess the damage. The chairperson of the Claims Tribunal would be a retired district judge.

The retired district judge who had served for five years or retired officer of secretary rank can become the chairman of the tribunal.

The Claims Tribunal would have the power to attach property of respondents and publicise their names, addresses and photographs to warn public against purchasing the property.

The Tribunal will also have all the powers of a civil court for the purpose of taking evidence on oath and enforcing the attendance of witnesses and compelling the discovery and production of documents and material objects.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:07 AM IST