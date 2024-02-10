Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Hunt Deer, Foresters Search For Killers In Ashta | FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikers killed a deer in the forest area of Khajuria village in Ashta, official sources said. The forest officials registered a case against the unidentified culprits and began to search for the accused on the basis of the bike number.

Ranger Rajesh Chauhan said the officials of the department began to search for the accused. The number of the bike was not registered with the RTO, Chauhan said.

After killing the deer, the bikers ran away leaving its carcass to the spot. A post mortem of the deer was performed on Friday. The officials are also probing the gun used for killing the animal, Chauhan said.

According to reports, on hearing the sounds of gunshots, a group of Bajrang Dal workers rushed to the spot and chased the bikers but could not catch them. They took a photograph of the bike.

It is not for the first time that the deer was killed in the forest in Ashta.

The Bajrang Dal workers said if the bikers were not arrested they would stage a sit-in outside the forest office.

Madhya Pradesh: Crops Grown In 50 Acres Allotted For Setting Up Industries | Representative image

Madhya Pradesh: Crops Grown In 50 Acres Allotted For Setting Up Industries

Unchahara (Satna): The government allotted 50 acres for setting up small-scale industries in Unchehara, but industries have not been set up to provide employment to youths.

The land sharks encroached upon the land, but the government has not acted against the encroachers.

In a notice board installed on the land it has been mentioned that it belongs to the government for setting up industries.

Although the government has not set up any industry on the land, the encroachers have grown crops there.

According to sources in the industries department, the land has been reserved for setting up industries, but encroachments are yet to be removed from there.

When the issue was raised before sub-divisional magistrate Sudhir Baik, he said if the department demanded the land, encroachments would be removed and handed over to the industries department.