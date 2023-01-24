Madhya Pradesh: Bikers escape with Rs 7 lakh from scooter dickey in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikers made off with Rs 7 lakh kept in the dickey of a two-wheeler parked on the district hospital premises.

The money belonged to a 60-year-old man Raghuwar Prasad Soni, who lives near the district hospital. The police are trying to collar the culprits through CCTV footage, official sources said on Tuesday.

Soni withdrew the money from the Central Bank of India after the FDR of his daughter completed its term.

He kept the money in the dickey of the two-wheeler. He parked the vehicle outside the gate, left the key and got off the bike to do some work.

Suddenly, two bikers came, opened the dickey and made off with Rs 7 lakh. Soni, then, went to the police station and lodged a complaint about the incident. The police laid their hands on a video clip of the incident and began to inquire into the case. Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said that an incident of theft had come to light and the cops began to scan the CCTV footage. A few people have been taken into custody, Singh said.

