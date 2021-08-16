Madhya Pradesh: Bike fell into gorge, two died

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died in a road accident at Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway in Dindori on Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred at Dadargaon Ghat. Two youths riding on a bike fell into a gorge after hitting the divider of National Highway.

According to the Shahpura police, the bike rider was at a high speed and lost its control. Later, the bike collided with the road divider and they fell into the ditch. There were two people on the bike and both of them died on the spot.

On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and processed the primary investigation. The identification of the deceased is yet not confirmed, the police official said.

