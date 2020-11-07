Madhya Pradesh: Big relief, corona cases go below 1% in 12 districts

BHOPAL: The number of corona patients is declining in the state. Yet it is necessary to remain careful about the disease.

According to test reports, the figure of patients in the state has come down to 3%.

There are 12 such districts where the number of patients was high, but after tests, it has reduced to less than 1%.

In Khandwa it is 0.96%, and in Agar, it is 0.83%. Jhabua has 0.66% cases and Seoni 0.91%.

Similarly, there are 0.78% of patients in Ashoknagar and 0.54% in Katni.

Tikamgarh has 0.47% of patients and Chhindwara 0.25%. In Neemuch, the number of patients is 0.3%, and in Neewadi and Burhanpur, it is 0.54% and 0.14%, respectively. The above figures came to light after tests on Friday.

Although situation arising out of the corona pandemic is improving in some main cities, the condition in Bhopal and in Gwalior is still worrisome.

In terms of samples so far collected, there are 7% of patients in these two cities.

Nonetheless, there are 2.5% patients in Indore, and in Jabalpur, it is 1.5%.

In a few districts, the number of tests has been reduced. Only 100 samples are being taken daily in Anuppur, Datia, Mandla, Aliragjpur and Niwadi.

People have become careless about the corona-protection norms, since the number of patients has decreased. For this reason, the government is concerned about it.

The number of patients declined in June, but from July to September, it shot up.

Guard should not be down in the districts where the number of patients has come down. According to reports, corona-protection norms should be followed during Diwali.

According to additional chief secretary of health, Mohd Suleman, the number of corona patients is decreasing, but people should remain careful.

As the number of patients may shoot up again because of the festivals and the advent of winter, the government has bolstered the health facilities, he said.