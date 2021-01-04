Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal School of Social Sciences faculty members explore different angles of corona in their books

BHOPAL: Faculty members of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) have written and edited books focusing on different aspects of corona pandemic.
Publishing cell incharge of college Zeeshan Ahmed Siddhqui said many challenges that arose due to coronavirus and opportunities created in difficult situations are described in the book, Pandemic 2020, Opportunities and Challenges.
While editing this book, Assistant Professor Jerolina Fernandes and Tanuja Khan analysed the impact of pandemic on many aspects of economy and other relevant issues.
Similarly, the college PRO and Assistant Professor Manju Mehta portrayed the havoc created by Wuhan virus globally in her book, COVID -19 The Serial Killer. The book depicts pathetic condition of labourers. Apart from mentioning the present situation, the book also presents other aspects related to pandemic like- impact on nature, change in relationships, mental and emotional impact on lifestyle.
Book, Accounting and Financial Management for BCA First Year, is written by Assistant Professors Aarti Mudaliar, Richa Bhatia and Vinod Advani of the college. The book provides minute details of certain aspects and reflects the quality of the syllabus too.
A book, Emerging Trends in Public Administration edited by Assistant Professor Anika Chaudhary gives information about public administration and also discusses the latest situation.
Of the four books released, two are published by the printing cell of the college and two by outside publishers. BSSS principal Father John PJ congratulated everyone and emphasised need for writing and research in present times and encouraged everyone to keep writing with the same level of creativity.
