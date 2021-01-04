Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal School of Social Sciences faculty members explore different angles of corona in their books

BHOPAL: Faculty members of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) have written and edited books focusing on different aspects of corona pandemic.

Publishing cell incharge of college Zeeshan Ahmed Siddhqui said many challenges that arose due to coronavirus and opportunities created in difficult situations are described in the book, Pandemic 2020, Opportunities and Challenges.

While editing this book, Assistant Professor Jerolina Fernandes and Tanuja Khan analysed the impact of pandemic on many aspects of economy and other relevant issues.

Similarly, the college PRO and Assistant Professor Manju Mehta portrayed the havoc created by Wuhan virus globally in her book, COVID -19 The Serial Killer. The book depicts pathetic condition of labourers. Apart from mentioning the present situation, the book also presents other aspects related to pandemic like- impact on nature, change in relationships, mental and emotional impact on lifestyle.