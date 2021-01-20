Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal School of Social Sciences donates warm clothes to needy

BHOPAL: The department of computer applications at The Bhopal School of Social Sciences launched a drive for donating warm clothes to needy recently. The staff and students contributed for noble cause.

The faculty members of departments of computer applications handed over the clothes to officials of Rain Basera at Yadgare-e-Shahzani Bagh, which is governed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation. They were distributed to urban homeless.

BMC zonal officer Manohar Saxena and city mission managers Durgesh Tiwari and Maharaj Singh of Rain Basera said it will be of great help for homeless people in winter season. The Bhopal School of Social Sciences principal Fr Dr John PJ motivated faculty members, students for the noble cause.

The department of computer applications head Prabha Biju said it is duty and responsibility of every human being to help the needy. “It is something they need to do not out of interest but out of a sense of moral obligation,” he added.