Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal sailors bag 14 medals on day 1, includes 11 gold in 32nd State Canoe Kayak Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal water sportspersons have bagged 14 medals at 32nd State Canoe Kayak championship that began at Lower Lake in the capital city on Sunday.

With 11 gold, 2 silver medals and a bronze medal, Bhopal is on top of the table with the maximum number of medals.

K-1, K-2, K-4, C-1, C-2, C-4, events of 5000m, 1000m, 500m and 200m have been organised. As many as 13 events were organised on the first day of the championship.

Maheshwar won a total of three medals including one gold and two bronze, Khargone sailors won eight medals including two silver medals and six bronze, Indore bagged five bronze, Hoshangabad won six bronze medals and Gwalior won two silver medals.

Organising committee member Mayank Thakur told Free Press that sailors from across the state have come to take part in the championship. ìThe winners and best performers of the state championship will be selected in the stateís team for the national championship,î he added.

There are no spectators due to corona resurge.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man from Satna gifts one acre of land on Moon to son on birthday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:36 AM IST