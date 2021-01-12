Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police clueless about suicide by 19-year-old boy who hanged himself when no one was around

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old boy hanged himself at his house while his sister was busy in household work. The incident occurred on Monday evening. The deceased was alone in the house with his sister who was upstairs picking up the dried clothes.

The Shahpura police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the death. Investigation officer and sub inspector Dharmendra Jaat said deceased was identified as Mayank Masani, a resident of Indira Nagar, near 12-number stop. Mayank was not pursuing studies nor was he employed. His father works in MP Nagar, his mother works at a bungalow while his brother is employed in a private institution.

Masani would pick his father from MP Nagar every evening. But on Monday when his sister came downstairs, she found his room locked. She knocked the door to remind him of his daily routine but there was no response. The girl then informed neighbours who broke open the door to find him hanging. Jaat said the family has yet to get their statements recorded.