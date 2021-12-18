Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Literature Festival to be held from January 14

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Society for Culture and Environment is going to organise the fourth edition of Bhopal Literature & Art Festival (BLF) at Bharat Bhawan from January 14-16.

The three-day festival is being organised in partnership with the department of culture and tourism. Former IAS and society president Raghav Chandra said well-known leaders, authors, former bureaucrats, environmentalists and other celebrities will take part in the fest.

They include former ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, columnist Shobhaa De, film star and author Kabir Bedi, former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.

Historian Sahana Singh, woman flight lead Manisha Mohan, terror survivor Nidhi Chaphekar, political scientist and activist lawyer J Sai Deepak, Maratha historian Uday Kulkarni, former central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, art critic Alka Pande, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, author Parthasarathy Sen Sharma, Anukrti Upadhyay, Ami Ganatra, diplomat Soumya Gupta, Tata Group's top official and motivational author R Gopalakrishnan, French political scientist Patrick Weil, historian Vikram Sampath, corporate coach Bharat Wakhlu, civil servant and mountaineer Ravindra Kumar, ornithologist Dr Satish Pandey, French authors Christine Jordis and Patricia Loison will take part in the event.

There will be special sessions on gallantry and heroism in which General Milan Naidu, General RS Bhadauria, Ambreen Zaidi and others will take part.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:57 PM IST