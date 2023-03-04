Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan of 40 to 50 industries to be done by April in Jawad area, says Saklecha

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s science and technology minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha paid floral tributes to the former chief minister late Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha on his birth anniversary here in Jawad.

Jawad Gaurav Diwas was celebrated by cutting a cake by small children in the presence of Sakhalecha.

Addressing the grand ceremony organised on the occasion of Jawad Gaurav Diwas here, minister Saklecha said, “The exemplary work of grooming the future of future generations through digital education has been done in Jawad area.

If we improve the future of the coming generation, then the future of Jawad will definitely improve and together we will make every possible effort to make our Jawad the best city and tehsil of Madhya Pradesh”.

The programme was organised at Jawad municipal council and council president Sohanlal Mali, vice president Suchit Soni, district president Gopal Charan, other public representatives including SDM Shivani Garg, deputy collector Akanksha Karothia and other officers were present in it.

Sakhlecha said that 40 to 50 new industries will be established in Jawad area in the next one or two months and bhoomi pujan of these industries will be done by the month of April. This will increase employment opportunities in the area.

He said that it is our and the government's effort that not even a single person remains unemployed in Neemuch district in 3 to 4 years, everyone must get some or the other employment.

He said the construction work of Bhadwa Mata - Athana-Chadol road has also started. The Ring Road of Jawad is being constructed, it is a matter of pride for all of us.

Minister Sakhalecha said that all the modern techniques of education should be available to the children of Jawad area, such an effort is being made so that the children of Jawad area do not lag behind the children of any state in terms of education.

