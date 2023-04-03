Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Poojan of development works worth Rs 31 lakh+ carried out in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Sehore municipality, Prince Rathore performed the Bhoomi Poojan (land worship) of three development works worth more than Rs 31 lakh in two wards of the town on Monday, official sources said.

The development works had been carried out in ward number 13 and 14 respectively, sources added.

On the occasion, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sudesh Rai as well as other councillors and commoners were also present. The general public expressed gratitude towards municipality president Rathore for resolving their issues.

Two drainages were constructed worth Rs 18.88 lakh in ward number 13, while the laying of damar on roads was carried out in ward number 14 worth Rs 12.59 lakh. During the Bhoomi poojan, municipality president Rathore said that under the guidance of the state Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all the residents of Sehore will have to work in unison to achieve overall development of the town.

He went on to say that repair works of the roads of the town is the priority for him. He then interacted with the general public too and said that no stone will be left unturned in introducing development in the town.