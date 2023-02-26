Madhya Pradesh: Bhim Army workers demand FIR against Pt Mishra

FP Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of Bhim Army reached Ashta police station on Sunday demanding FIR against religious preacher and priest of Kubereshwar Dham Pt Pradeep Mishra. The workers of Bhim Army were dismayed following alleged derogatory remarks made by Mishra during sermon held on the temple premises last year. The Bhim Army group was led by the district president Anil Jatav alongside whom workers were present in thick numbers. Jatav told media that last year, Mishra had made derogatory remark against Constitution of India and had demanded major amendments in it.

In May 2022 too, Bhim Army had submitted applications to register an FIR against Mishra under Indian Penal Code. He then levelled allegations against police, stating that the latter had assured them of taking relevant steps in this regard back then, within three days. However, a year has passed but no action has been taken against Mishra. He has warned of staging demonstrations if action was not taken against Mishra. Ashta police station incharge Pushpendra Rathore said that no application had been submitted in this regard and hence no FIR could be.