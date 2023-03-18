Madhya Pradesh: Bhim Army to launch stir against exploitation in Bundelkhand region

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Founder of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad “Ravan” has said his organisation will demand action against those who exploit the SC/ST communities and OBC in Bundelkhand region through an agitation.

More than 90% of population in India belongs to SC/ST community, but they have been deprived of their rights, he said.

Chandrashekhar made the statement at a Swabhiman rally in Chhatarpur on Friday.

He said the community should be strengthened, so that they might stand on their own, because the government schemes were only on paper.

Most of the SC/ST people do not have proper shelters, so an agitation will be launched for converting the mud houses into concrete ones, he said.

According to him, those who commit crime and have the protection of rulers get out of the law, but those who are innocent are sent behind bars.

Azad further said his organisation would fight election on its own and make a tribal chief minister.

The real issue is security, because the government has failed to check crimes, he said, adding that the prices of essential commodities are rising besides there are no jobs for youths.

The SC/ST people have been deprived of basic facilities, and those who are not eligible are ruling the state, the Bhim Army chief said.

He said the organisation should be strengthened so that it might rule the country.

The Bahujan Samaj is not weak in Bundelkhand and his organitation wants to work under the Constitution, he said, adding that the administration is trying to influence the law of the land.

He appealed to people to deal with injustices meted out to the people of the SC/ST community.

Policemen were deployed in every nook in Chhatarpur city because of the rally. Thousands of people belonging to SC/ST and OBC community attended the rally.

The Bhim Army chief arrived at Jhansi by train and entered Chhatarpur by road.