Madhya Pradesh: Bhelaiya village residents opt for BJP’s membership in Sagar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 24 people, residents of Bhelaiya village of Sagar, opted for membership in Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Minister Bhupendra Singh on Friday. The villagers opted for membership at the programme organised at Minister Singh’s office on Friday.

The villagers were influenced due to the vigour being exhibited by Minister Singh in introducing development works across the Sagar district. All of them reached Minister Singh’s office under the leadership of BJP divisional president Balram Singh and corporator of Barondiya Kalan, Govind Singh Parsone.

The villagers garlanded Minister Singh on the occasion, after which Minister Singh bid a warm welcome to all of them and gave them the message of working in consonance to achieve overall development.

The ones who opted for BJP’s membership were Sukhpaal Singh Lodhi, Reena Sukhpaal Singh Lodhi, Roshan Singh Lodhi, Anant Singh Lodhi, Munnalal Ahirwar, Ramgopal Ahirwar, Zaheer Khan, Dashrath Rajput, Chotelaal, Kashiram Ahirwar, Gulab Ahirwar, Bheekam Ahirwar, Prahlad Ahirwar, Jaahar Singh, Parmanand, Mohan Singh, Shyaamlaal, Shobharaam Bhagole and others.

