Madhya Pradesh: Beware! Traffic rule violators, Intelligent Traffic Management System is watching you 24x7

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up by Sagar Smart City has brought the services of all administrative departments to one platform and is monitoring their work, sources said.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) watches the drivers. If they make any error they get e-challan at home.

ICCC is watching solid waste management, dial 108, e-Palika, CM Helpline, public toilet feedback and safe city camera surveillance system.

It is also watching traffic management, crime, health services and waste collection, sources added.

Several residents in Sagar city came to know the working style of ICCC at an event and the benefits it is providing to them.

As part of Azadi Amrit Mahotsav, a few students of girls’ degree college, bank officers and employees and some of those taking competitive examinations visited ICC office on Monday. They were taken there in four phases.

The officials of ICCC explained to them about the functioning of the system.

Saurabh Kori and Sanu Mahaley informed the visitors about the working of ITMS.

Five entry points and 19 vantage points in the city are under the eye of cameras, they said.

Automatic number plate recognition system tracks the number plate of a vehicle, they said.

The system will help the officials to detect long-pending crimes related to traffic, stolen vehicles and the people using fake number plates.

The vehicle movements on squares are watched through adaptive traffic control system set up in real time control room, they said.

The system detects red light violation, jumping of stop line and turning of vehicles to wrong direction.

An e-challan is sent to the violators through the system. They said that emergency call box (ECB) system is used for emergency services and in cases of accidents.

If a special button installed in the system is pressed ICCC and the police department are immediately connected. After that, a team reaches the spot to help the accident victim.

Besides that, Mohit Meshram and Nirbhaya Sagar informed the visitors about the Nirbhaya Sagar App, which has been launched to take care of women’s security.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:40 PM IST