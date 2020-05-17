Madhya Pradesh: Barring red zones, markets to reopen in other places

The state government has begun to work for implementing the guidelines of the Central Government which has extended the lockdown to May 31. The Centre has asked the states to identify red, orange and green zones.

The MP government has already recommended to the Centre that barring Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, other cities may be brought to orange and green zones. The districts with 20 patients and those with more than 20 may be kept under green and orange zones, respectively.

Some of the districts with more patients may be kept under red zones. Nevertheless, markets will reopen in the districts which do not belong to red zones.

In these districts, economic activities will restart in areas which are out of containment zones.

In red zones too, some activities will be allowed in those places that lie outside the containment regions.

Private companies outside the containment zones may be allowed to reopen.

Nevertheless, those who are living in containment areas will not be allowed to go to their place of work belonging to private companies or to start their own businesses.

In some of the pandemic-hit districts, shops may be allowed to reopen on odd-and-even basis.

While only private vehicles will be allowed in red zones, public transport with some restrictions may be permitted in orange and green zones.

Liquor shops may reopen in red zones

Keeping revenue in view, the government may allow reopening of liquor shops outside containment area in red zones. Liquor shops were allowed to reopen in orange and green zones. A list of liquor shops which come under containment areas in red zones has been prepared.