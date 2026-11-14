Madhya Pradesh Bans Pakistan-Made Skin Whitening Creams Over Kidney Damage Risk; 300 Packets Seized

Madhya Pradesh Bans Pakistan-Made Gori Beauty, Chandni Whitening Creams Over Kidney Damage Risk; 300 Packets Seized |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale, purchase and use of two Pakistan-made fairness creams, Gori Beauty and Chandni Whitening Cream, over serious health concerns, including the risk of kidney damage.

The department issued an order on Saturday, Nov 14, after investigations found that the creams contained heavy metals above permissible limits.

Officials have also asked people to report the sale of these products in markets.

Creams Contain Harmful Heavy Metals

According to the department, both creams were being sold in India without the required import registration from the competent authority.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi, had informed the department about the issue on Sep 8.

Investigations revealed that the products contained excessive levels of heavy metals, which could cause toxic effects and potentially damage the kidneys. The department subsequently declared their sale unauthorised in Madhya Pradesh.

Over 300 Packets Seized in Indore

On Friday, officials raided two locations in Indore and seized more than 300 packets of Gori Beauty Cream.

The team first visited The Beauty Bar in Ranipura and seized several packets. It then raided Padmashree Agency in Chhawani, where around 300 packets worth ₹1.5 lakh were seized.

All the seized packets reportedly carried 'Made in Pakistan' labels.

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Public Asked to Report Sale

The department urged consumers not to purchase or use these creams.

People can report their sale by emailing cfdamp@rediffmail.com or contacting their district drug inspector.

Officials also advised consumers to check manufacturing or import licence numbers, manufacturers' details, batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates before purchasing cosmetic products.