Madhya Pradesh Bans Highly Toxic Paraquat Pesticide Used To Dry Moong Crops, Orders Stock Recall Over Health Risks | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the use of Paraquat Dichloride, a highly toxic pesticide allegedly used by farmers to dry moong crops within 24 to 72 hours of spraying.

The chemical, which farmers were using despite restrictions imposed by the Centre, poses serious health risks, including damage to the kidneys, liver and brain.

This pesticide is highly poisonous and if moong contaminated by this pesticide is consumed, it can cause serious ailments related to the kidneys, liver and brain, and even cancer. If this pesticide enters the body or is consumed, there is no antidote or treatment available.

The Agriculture Welfare and Agriculture Development Department has instructed manufacturing companies to immediately stop its sale and storage.

Manufacturers having registration for this pesticide have been asked to immediately return it to the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee.

Along with this, directives have been issued to recall the remaining stock of the pesticide and destroy it as per rules and regulations.

Notably, the Government of India had banned new registrations of Paraquat Dichloride under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and cancelled all previous registration certificates. The use of this pesticide is prohibited in around 70 countries across the world.

Farmers' protest forced govt to procure summer moong

During the last summer season, the state government refused to procure the summer moong crop, saying that it posed a health risk as farmers were using the pesticide to dry it. Following this, farmers marched from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, forcing the government to procure summer moong.