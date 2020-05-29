Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat police open fire on tribals suspecting naxals

BHOPAL: The police allegedly opened fire on two Baiga tribal in Balaghat district suspecting them naxals. First fears of COVID-19 have made people silent in district and now the gunfire bang of police left them more frightened.

MLA Sanjay Uike informed Free Press that few days ago the Balaghat police had gone to deep remote areas and near the villages Pathvi and Ganjesara. At hamlet Maadi, the police team had planned an ambush on the naxal.

Meantime, the two tribal who were brothers, were returning from the nearby jungle along with their buffalo. Their dog was also accompanying them.

The police team had also a dog and it barked at the tribals. Soon, police opened fire on the tribal. However, the bullet did nothit them and they both hid themselves and remained there till morning.

In the morning the matter was reported to the MLA and also to the local police station.

When the MLA contacted the police they informed that the police party had opened the fire on the naxal not on the tribal.

The MLA has asked the police to secure the tribal and also to put control over the naxal movement.

SP Abhishek Tiwari informed that where the incident had happened, a firing between the naxal and the police team was going on.

He further added that probably the brothers were crossing the area at that time and their mobile phone was recovered from near the spot and the police investigating the case.

Sources informed that due to the lockdown the naxal are trying to lure the unemployed youths of the village.