Madhya Pradesh bags 8 national tourism awards

State cultural minister Usha Thakur and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bharvav receive awards from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has got eight national tourism awards in different categories for 2018-19.

Tourism minister Usha Thakur received the awards on the behalf of the state from vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The National Tourism Awards 2018-19 was organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Tuesday to mark World Tourism Day.

Thakur said that it is a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh to receive the award. The award is the result of the hard work of all the officers and employees of the tourism department.

Principal secretary Sheo Sekhar Shukla said that the award is motivation for all of us. Work has already been started in the state on the theme ‘World Tourism Day 2022 'Re-thinking tourism'. Tourism facilities and services are being expanded in the state with the concept of ‘Sabka Sahyog aur Sabka Vikas by strengthening the local community.

The state has received awards for the first time in the categories “Clean Tourism Place – Western Region” (Ujjain) and “Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishment Approved by State Government” (Courtyard Homestay, Madla). Guides of Madhya Pradesh has been honoured for the fourth time in a row for 'Best Wildlife Guide'.

Award List

'Civic Management of a Tourist Destination in India' (Indore)

'Swachh Paryatan Sthan -Western Region' Ujjain.

'Best Maintained and Disabled Friendly Monument'.

'Best Airport-Rest of India'

'Excellence in Publishing-Hindi'

'Best Tourism Promotion Publicity Material'.

'Best Wildlife Guide, Western-Central'.

'Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishments Approved by State Govt’

Read Also Indore: Heritage walk on World Tourism Day