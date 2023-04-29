Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri apologises for remarks over Sahastrabahu Arjuna

Dhirendra Shastri | Twitter

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri has apologised for his remarks regarding the war between Lord Parshuram and Sahastrabahu Arjuna. In a tweet from the official account of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar on Friday, he said that if anyone's feelings were hurt by his statement, then he is sorry for that.

“For the past few days, a topic has come to my notice. Whatever I have said about the war between Lord Parshuram ji and Maharaj Sahastrabahu Arjun ji, has been said on the basis of what is described in our holy Hindu scriptures…”, Shastri wrote in the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further added, “My aim was never to hurt the feelings of any society or class, nor will it ever happen, because I have always been in favour of the unity of Sanatan. Nevertheless, if any of my words have hurt anyone's feelings, then I am sorry for it.”

Haihayavanshi Kshatriya community had filed complaint against Dhirendra Shastri

Notably, A video went viral on social media in which the religious preacher was heard making objectionable comments against Rajarajeshwar Sahastrarjuna, revered as a deity by Haihayavanshi Kshatriyas.

The All India Haihayavanshi Kshatriya Central Steering Committee had filed a complaint against Dhirendra Shastri on Thursday for hurting religious sentiments of community members.