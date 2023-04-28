Bhopal: Complaint filed against Dhirendra Shastri for hurting Haihayavanshi Kshatriyas’ sentiments

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint was filed against Dhirendra Shastri on Thursday by All India Haihayavanshi Kshatriya Central Steering Committee for hurting religious sentiments of community members, Kotwali police station incharge Nalin Budholia said on Friday. He said action would be taken based on investigation.

A video went viral on social media in which religious preacher was heard making objectionable comments against Rajarajeshwar Sahastrarjuna, revered as a deity by Haihayavanshi Kshatriyas.

The population of the community is around about 30 crore in the country and abroad, according to steering committee. Maheshwar is considered abode of Haihyavanshis where Lord Shiva imbibed Rajarajeshwar Sahastrarjuna where an ancient temple dedicated to him exists.