Madhya Pradesh: Badoria-Nongar Area Becomes Nagar Parishad

Khurai (Madhya Prdaesh): The Urban Development Ministry has issued a notification giving Nagar Parishad status to the Barodia-Nongar area. In this way, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh fulfilled his promise made to the residents of the area.

According to the notification, issued on Friday, Barodia-Nongar has become Nagar Parishad comprising 24 villages belonging to ten village Panchayats. The minister congratulated the residents of Barodia- Nongar.

He said that the amount of the constructing houses under the PM’s Housing Scheme will be increased for the beneficiaries living in these 24 villages.

Besides, they will get the benefits of other welfare schemes, like Street Vendor Yojna, Sanjeevani Clinic, and Swachch Bharati Abhiyan, he said. The benefits will be on a par with the ones provided by Khurai Nagar Palika, Malthaun, Barodia Kalan and Bandri Nagar Parishad.

On getting information about the notification, the residents of Barodia-Nongar burst firecrackers and distributed sweetmeats.

Rs 29L granted for construction works in schools

The Sagar District Mineral Foundation Trust has issued administrative approval of Rs 29 lakh for various development works in Khurai assembly constituency. The fund was sanctioned following instructions of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh. The money will be used to construct additional rooms in primary schools and boundary walls.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)