Madhya Pradesh badminton player Awadhesh Jat clinches bronze in Portugal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s badminton player Awadhesh Jat won a bronze medal at the international championship being played in Portugal, said the officials from the state badminton academy on Tuesday. He paired up with Uneeth Krishna of Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad for the bronze win in the doubles event. The duo defeated the fourth seeded pair of Oscar Manik and Runner Zirk 21-17, 21-8 in straight sets to clinch the bronze at Portuguese Junior International Championship. Awadhesh has been training at MP State Academy under the coaching of Vishnu Vradhan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:19 PM IST