Madhya Pradesh: Backward caste people lack awareness about schemes, says Patel

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Mouganj and a member of MP State Backward Caste Welfare Commission, Pradeep Patel, has said that people belonging to a few backward castes are not getting the benefits of government schemes.

Besides, the backward caste people are not acquainted with the government’s welfare schemes, he said.

Lack of information about the schemes has also come in the way of their not getting the benefits, Patel said.

Patel made the statements in an interaction with Free Press on Thursday.

According to Patel, the social organisations working for the welfare of backward castes have said that those people are not getting proper information about the government’s schemes.

He urged the officials concerned to launch a campaign for providing information to the backward castes about eh government schemes.

Patel reviewed the progress of the government welfare schemes run by various departments in the district at the Panchayat auditorium.

Additional collector Aditya Richharia, assistant director of backward caste and minority welfare department Sangeeta Jaiswal and other officials were present at the meeting.

Patel said that officials of all the departments should study the progress of the government schemes for social, educational and financial benefits of the backward castes.

Patel advised the officials of education, employment, industries, forests and agriculture departments to study the participation of the backward castes in the government schemes.

After the study, the officials should suggest how to increase opportunities for the people of the backward caste, he said.

Patel also reviewed the benefits that the backward caste youths are getting through the skill development programmes and how the training scheme is being run.

He also asked the officials to make a list of the people of other backward castes found in the district.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:08 AM IST