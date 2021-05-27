Madhya Pradesh: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery exams from 3 June amid lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government hasn’t announced final directions about ease in lockdown but exams for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) has released dates for its exams.

The Medical Science University, Jabalpur has announced exams for BAMS third year on June 3 and final year on June 8. These exams will be held in 19 Ayurvedic colleges in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Indore, Rewa, Burhanpur, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

Students who are to write the papers of these exams are not feeling at ease as threat of corona still looms large. Corona positivity rate in major cities like Bhopal, Indore and Ratlam is still above 5%.

The Ayush Medical Association has requested the university to defer the exams. ‘Vaccination drive for people above 18 and above hasn’t picked up and most of the students haven’t been vaccinated yet,’ said spokesperson of Ayush Medical Association, Rakesh Pandey.

He said that it is strange that the government hasn’t finalized anything related to ease restrictions of corona curfew but the university has decided the date for examination.

‘Deferment of exams may cause the delay of academic session as well but safety of students should remain at the fore always,’ he added.

No classes are being organized because of corona pandemic yet calling the students for exams does not seem to be a wise decision. University should immediately defer the exams considering safety concerns of students.