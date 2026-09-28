Madhya Pradesh AYUSH Admissions 2026 Over 3,000 Seats Open Across 41 Medical Colleges | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions for the 2026-27 session in recognised AYUSH colleges - under the 15% All India Quota - will take place over two days, Sep 28-Sep 29, at the undergraduate level, based on merit-cum-counselling for qualified AYUSH-NEET candidates.

Admission will be conducted in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani colleges.

In accordance with directives issued by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (New Delhi), the entire process will be conducted.

Candidates must report to Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College, Bhopal, for document verification and completion of formalities before securing admission at their allotted colleges.

Similarly, for the 85% State Quota seats, allocation based on the revised merit list will take place today (Monday). Undergraduate admissions at the allotted colleges will be conducted from Sep 29 to Oct 1.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson for the AYUSH Medical Association, stated that according to the list released by the Directorate of AYUSH (MP) via MP Online, students will secure admission through counselling for over 3,000 seats across 41 AYUSH medical colleges in the state - including those in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Chhatarpur and Shivpuri - during the first round of counselling.

He expressed concern regarding the closure of banks for three days (Sep 28-30), questioning how students would manage to pay admission fees and other related charges.

The Directorate of AYUSH (MP) and the AYUSH Department should make serious efforts to address this issue. Students can obtain full details from the official MP Online website.

He further said that banks will remain closed for three days, coinciding with the AYUSH counselling for both All India Quota and State Quota seats. The government should take measures to ensure that students do not face difficulties regarding fee payment.