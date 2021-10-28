Madhya Pradesh: Auto sale gets a boost ahead of Dhanteras, dealers fear supply shortage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The automobile market in Bhopal is expecting a hike in demand this Dhanteras and Diwali as the pandemic-related restrictions have eased and people have come back to routine, say the industry experts.

The auto-dealers claim that the demand for vehicles has increased at least by four times as compared to last year, but the availability of vehicles, however, is less.

Bookings range from 50 to 200 at every showroom, they say. The dealers are however unable to meet the demands immediately, making the buyers wait for at least 2-3 months before delivery, they add.

“Not only for the four-wheelers, but the demand has equally increased for two-wheelers in the city. We have received bookings from many farmers as well maybe due to good yield this season,” says Kapil Mansani, the director of an automobile showroom on Hoshangabad Road.

“More than 30 per cent bookings have been done in festivals this year as compared to last year. We have floated offers that include no-interest installments. We have kept less down payment, which gives a push to the buyer. At least 120 vehicles have been booked ahead of Dhanteras so far,” he adds.

“We have received 50 bookings to deliver during Pushya Nakshatra, 150 to deliver on Dhanteras and 50 to deliver on Diwali. We sell about 5-10 vehicles daily but festive season is a welcome season. The price of the booked vehciles range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh,” says Pradeep Motwani, the general manager of a four-wheeler showroom at MP Nagar.

“The demand is very high, but we are not able to meet it immediately. The buyers will have to wait for 2-3 months before they get their delivery,” he adds.

The manager of a showroom near Raisen Road says, “So far, 600 bookings have been made from our showroom this festive season. We do not have enough supply to meet the demand immediately”

“Our stock is running low. There is a high demand for diesel and CNG vehicles. As many as 325 vehicles have been booked for upcoming festive season at all our showrooms. This year's market is very good as compared to last year,” says Sagar Nainwani, the director of a motor showroom at JK road in Bhopal.

Lalit Jain, the president of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says, “There was a drought in auto sale last year. Now that things are coming back to track, there is a huge demand of automobiles this Dhanteras. Since the business has been low for past one-and-a-half years, the dealers have stock shortage, which will make the buyers wait in order to get the keys in their hands.”

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:26 AM IST