Madhya Pradesh: Author Cariapa’s ‘Chacha Nehru Ek Haathi Bhej Dijiye’ delights kids

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, known by the endearing sobriquet ‘Chacha Nehru’ among children received a letter from the kids of Japan.

They requested their ‘Chacha’ to send an Indian pachyderm to their country. As usual, the letter had delighted Nehru so much that he sent an Indian jumbo, Indira, as a symbol of peace to Japan.

This incident inspired the children’s author Devika Cariapa so much that she penned a book, ‘Chacha Nehru Ek Haathi Bhej Dijiye’, whose excerpts she read out at a virtual workshop on Book Reading and Letter Writing on Saturday.

The book has been translated into eight languages. Devika Cariapa also taught children how to write letters and asked each of them to pen one.

Through the book, Devika Cariapa told the children about the importance of writing letters. She explained to them how thoughtful letters can make a difference.

The workshop was part of Children’s Art and Music Festival, Vishwarang Mahotsav. It has begun from November 19 and will continue till December 5.

In the second session, Subramaniam Academy of Fine Arts organised a music workshop. A member of the academy Bindu and his brother Ambi delighted the children by singing a song.

