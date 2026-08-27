Madhya Pradesh August 27, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 17 Districts; Tikamgarh Roads, Colonies Face Waterlogging | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to affect parts of Madhya Pradesh, with the Meteorological Department issuing a heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts on Thursday. The monsoon system was expected to have a strong effect in the Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, with some places likely to receive between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain within 24 hours.

The districts under the heavy rain alert included Shivpuri, Vidisha, Guna, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol, Mandla and Anuppur.

The latest forecast also indicated continued rainfall activity across Madhya Pradesh, with eastern and northern parts expected to receive the stronger spells. Moderate rain and thunderstorms were also forecast for places including Sagar and Bhopal.

Tikamgarh Roads Affected By Overflowing Drains

Tikamgarh received intermittent rainfall for around 24 hours, with the district recording an average of 2.6 inches of rain. Palera and Mohangarh received around 4 inches of rainfall.

The heavy overnight rain caused several drains to overflow. Traffic was affected on the Tikamgarh-Jhansi Highway near Punaul drain, while water also flowed over roads near Baldevgarh on the Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur route. The Tikamgarh-Lidhora road was also affected.

Waterlogging was reported in Bhatnagar and Kaushalpuri colonies in Tikamgarh. The district has received around 27.6 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season.

The fresh spell comes as Madhya Pradesh continues to face an overall monsoon rainfall deficit, even though some districts have received heavy rain during recent weather systems. Earlier this week, the state had received around 25.5 inches of rain, about 11% below normal for the season.