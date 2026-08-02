Madhya Pradesh, August 2, 2026, Weather Updates: No Rain Alert For 48 Hours; Brace For Heavy Rainfall In Mid-Week

Madhya Pradesh, August 1, 2026, Weather Updates: Above-Normal Rain Likely Across Parts Of MP Till Mid-August | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall is likely to be above normal over the west-central part and most parts of east Madhya Pradesh, and normal over the rest of the state till August 6.

Rainfall is likely to be above normal over the northern part of the state and normal over the rest of the state till mid-August, according to the meteorological department.

Fairly widespread to widespread light-to-moderate rainfall occurred over West Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhopal, sporadic light rain continued on Saturday. Throughout the day, the weather remained cloudy. However, because rainfall was low in June, the state's overall rainfall is still 13% below normal this monsoon season.

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The rainfall situation in Indore is currently better; the city has received 17.5 inches of rain. Burhanpur has recorded 77 percent of its seasonal quota, while Khargone, Khandwa, and Barwani have received half of their expected rainfall. Alirajpur has received the least rainfall, with only about 10 inches recorded.

For the next 24 hours, an alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

Thunderstorm and lightning, along with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar and Pandhurna.