Madhya Pradesh August 19, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 15 Districts Including Tikamgarh, Panna & Others; Rainfall Deficit Stands At 12% | FPJ (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Tikamgarh, Panna and Narsinghpur have been placed under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain. These districts may receive 4 to 8 inches of rain. Heavy rainfall of 2.5 to 4 inches is also expected in Jabalpur and 11 other districts.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Tikamgarh, Panna and Narsinghpur are under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Satna and Chhatarpur.

Other districts, including Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Singrauli, Umaria, Anuppur and Niwari, may receive light to moderate rain, with some areas likely to get heavy showers.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said a depression that was active over Jharkhand on August 18 has made eastern Madhya Pradesh the main centre of rainfall activity. On August 19, heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in Vindhya, Bundelkhand and Mahakaushal regions.

Rainfall activity is likely to gradually move towards central and western Madhya Pradesh between August 20 and 24.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Madhya Pradesh has received 573.1 mm, or around 22.6 inches, of rainfall so far this monsoon season.

The normal rainfall for this period is around 651.4 mm, or 25.6 inches. This means the state has received around 3 inches less rain than normal, with an overall rainfall deficit of 12%.

The eastern part of the state has received 16% less rainfall than normal, while the western region is 9% below average.

Experts said that if the current spell of heavy rain continues, Madhya Pradesh could make up much of its rainfall deficit and reach its normal rainfall quota.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Several districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, have recorded rainfall deficits of up to 19%.

Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Pandhurna, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni and Tikamgarh have received 4% to 58% less rainfall than normal.

In western Madhya Pradesh, districts including Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Morena, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Vidisha have recorded 5% to 39% less rainfall than normal.

Meanwhile, 15 districts have received more rainfall than normal. These include Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Barwani, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Dewas, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Rajgarh and Guna.

Weather in next 2 days

August 20

Extremely heavy rain alert: Tikamgarh and Sagar

Heavy rain alert: Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Damoh, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen and Vidisha

Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur.

August 21

Heavy rain alert: Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna and Damoh.