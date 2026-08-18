Madhya Pradesh August 18, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 14 Districts Over Next 3 Days; Showers Expected In Others

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 14 districts, including Rewa-Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh, are on alert for heavy rain on Tuesday. IMD, Bhopal, said heavy rain is expected over the next 3 days.

An orange alert has been sounded for very heavy rain in Rewa and Balaghat on Tuesday. At the same time, warning of heavy rain has been issued in Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Katni, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Heavy to light rainfall likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Datia, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Dindauri, Satna, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh and Niwadi.

Gates of Bargi Dam are likely to open amid heavy rains in Mandla, Dindori and surrounding districts. On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 11 am, 9 gates of the dam are likely to open at an average height of 0.78 metres, and an estimated 1031 cumecs of water will be released. On August 17 at 8 pm, the water level of the dam was estimated at 420.80 metres. The inflow of water in the dam is 1620 cumecs.

Over 20 districts yet to reach rain quota

The eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh-- Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions – received less rainfall. Similarly, districts like Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Niwadi, Pandhurna, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, and Tikamgarh are yet to reach their quota.

15 districts receive above-average rainfall

According to IMD, more than average rainfall was recorded in Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Barwani, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Dewas, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Rajgarh, and Guna.