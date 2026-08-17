Madhya Pradesh August 17, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely Till August 19; Orange Alert In Sidhi, Mauganj & Dindori | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon activity has picked up again in Madhya Pradesh, with a strong weather system from the Bay of Bengal expected to bring rain across the state over the next few days.

The system will remain active over the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa and Sagar divisions, for the next two days. It will then move towards western Madhya Pradesh, affecting areas such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Gwalior-Chambal.

Weather expected on Monday

On Monday, Sidhi, Mauganj and Dindori are under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain. These districts could receive 4 to 8 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Satna, Panna, Damoh, Katni, Shahdol, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Several other districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Rewa, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari, may receive light to heavy rain at different places.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the current system will also affect Bhopal, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Some districts in these regions may experience heavy rain on August 17, 18 and 19.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said rainfall is likely in both eastern and western Madhya Pradesh between August 15 and 21. The eastern part is expected to receive heavy rain between August 15 and 19, after which the system will affect western Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Madhya Pradesh has received 544.4 mm (21.4 inches) of rainfall so far this monsoon season. This is around 3 inches below the normal rainfall of 618.8 mm (24.4 inches) for this period.

Rain records

Overall, the state has received 12% less rainfall than normal. The eastern part has a rainfall deficit of 18%, while the western part is 6% below normal.

As many as 43 districts have recorded 2% to 54% less rainfall than normal.

In the eastern part, districts such as Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Mauganj, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli are facing rainfall deficits.

In western Madhya Pradesh, districts including Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Vidisha have also received below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, 12 districts have recorded above-normal rainfall. These include Bhopal, Guna, Sehore, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Anuppur, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

August 18

Orange Alert for Extremely Heavy Rain: Mandla is under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain.

Heavy rain is likely in Chhatarpur, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh, Umaria, Dindori, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat.

Rain: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Pandhurna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Sagar, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

August 19

Orange Alert for Extremely Heavy Rain: Chhatarpur and Damoh are under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain.

Heavy rain is likely in Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni and Dindori.

Rain: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna and Niwari.