Madhya Pradesh August 12, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes State, Floods Streets In Major Cities; Atal Sagar Dam Gates Opened As Shivna River Rises | VIDEO

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to lash Madhya Pradesh, with Mandsaur receiving more than 90 mm of rain in a spell that began on Tuesday afternoon. Continuous rainfall led to water entering homes in Chaurasia Colony in Gulabganj, while several roads and lanes were waterlogged, making it difficult for residents to step out.

The rain has also increased water levels in rivers and streams across the district. The Shivna River has risen sharply, following the continuous rain over the past two days.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: In the spell of rain that began in the afternoon, it is estimated that more than 90 mm of rain has been recorded in the city. Due to continuous rain, rainwater entered houses in Chaurasia Colony of Gulabganj. With roads and lanes getting waterlogged,… pic.twitter.com/J9KgS0QB1Z — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026

With a large amount of water flowing into the Atal Sagar Dam, two gates of the dam were opened up to three feet each to release water. Water was also seen flowing over the small bridge near the Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple, raising concerns among residents and visitors.

The situation in Mandsaur comes as several parts of Madhya Pradesh continue to receive heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department has said the monsoon remains active over central India, with widespread rain expected in Madhya Pradesh during the current spell.

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Due to continuous rain for the past two days, rivers and streams in the district are... And the water level of the Shivna River has risen. Considering the rapid inflow of water, two gates of Atal Sagar Dam have been opened up to three feet each. Water is… pic.twitter.com/fJe5av94EJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026

The IMD has warned that rain activity will continue in parts of the state over the next few days. Some areas may receive heavy rain, while thunderstorms and strong winds are also possible. The weather system over northwest Madhya Pradesh is also affecting rainfall activity in the region.

With more rain expected, residents in low-lying areas and those living close to rivers and streams have been advised to remain careful. Rising water levels may also affect roads and local travel in areas that receive more rain.

Authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, especially near rivers, dams and other areas where water levels can rise quickly.

Bhopal’s Posh Minal Residency Flooded, Cars Submerged Amid Heavy Rain In #MadhyaPradesh | VIDEOhttps://t.co/tW2PkIPMST — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 11, 2026

Bhopal received around 7 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall recorded in the city this season so far. The rain was also around 2 inches more than the total rainfall recorded in Bhopal during August 2025.

Several roads in the old city and other areas have also suffered damage. Roads in Ashoka Garden, Kailash Nagar, Semra, Shiv Nagar, Ayodhya Bypass, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Arera, Rajiv Nagar, Aishbagh and Bagh Umrao Dullah have lost asphalt at several places.

In Ashoka Garden, residents are facing damaged roads at regular intervals, with some stretches in poor condition every few metres.

The heavy rain brought relief from the dry conditions but also caused problems across the state.

Roads were also flooded, with large amounts of water collecting on the streets.