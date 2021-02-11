Madhya Pradesh: At 11 % Panchayat dept reports lowest vaccination, MHA on top with 34 %

BHOPAL: Amidst the ongoing vaccination of the Front Line Workers (FLW) in state, the staffers of the department of Panchayat have reported the lowest vaccination followed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban (MoHUA).
In nine districts–Anuppur, Satna, Shajapur, Tikamarh, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Bhind and Chhindwara—none of the officials and staffers of the Panchayat department turned up for the vaccination. Similarly, not a single person from the MoHUA in Damoh has so far received the jab.
The department of panchayat so far has reported 11 per cent vaccination, lowest among other departments, followed by MoHUA where the figure stands at 17 per cent.
Madhya Pradesh has a target of inoculating 3,50,940 FLWs, but the state has achieved 25 per cent of the target by vaccinating 88,652.
In MoHUA, in all 89,636 employees have to receive the jabs, but it has only achieved 17 per cent of the set target by vaccinating 15,636 department staffers. So far 5762 staffers of the department of Panchayat have received the shots, which is 11 per cent of its target 52,385.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) leads with 34 per cent. Of the total 1,39,125 department employees, 47,302 have received the vaccine. Department of revenue reported 31 % (21636) of the target 69,794.
The officials of the National Health Mission (NHM) said that the vaccination drive will pick up. All doubts and confusion cropped up due to technical issues especially in the department of panchayat and civic bodies would be cleared, said the officials.
State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said because of the technical glitches in the department of Panchayat and MoHUA, the vaccination percentage has been low, however, they are being fixed and vaccination will pick up soon.
“MHA is performing well in Madhya Pradesh and it gives positive messages to other departments . Vaccination percentage among employees of Panchayat department and MoHUA will also improve soon. Overall Madhya Pradesh is doing well in immunization. We appreciate the Superintendent of Police (SPs) of the districts like Shajapur which has performed exceptionally in vaccination,” said Shukla.