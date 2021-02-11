Madhya Pradesh: At 11 % Panchayat dept reports lowest vaccination, MHA on top with 34 %

BHOPAL: Amidst the ongoing vaccination of the Front Line Workers (FLW) in state, the staffers of the department of Panchayat have reported the lowest vaccination followed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban (MoHUA).

In nine districts–Anuppur, Satna, Shajapur, Tikamarh, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Bhind and Chhindwara—none of the officials and staffers of the Panchayat department turned up for the vaccination. Similarly, not a single person from the MoHUA in Damoh has so far received the jab.

The department of panchayat so far has reported 11 per cent vaccination, lowest among other departments, followed by MoHUA where the figure stands at 17 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh has a target of inoculating 3,50,940 FLWs, but the state has achieved 25 per cent of the target by vaccinating 88,652.

In MoHUA, in all 89,636 employees have to receive the jabs, but it has only achieved 17 per cent of the set target by vaccinating 15,636 department staffers. So far 5762 staffers of the department of Panchayat have received the shots, which is 11 per cent of its target 52,385.