Madhya Pradesh Assembly To Hold Special Session On 'Nari Shakti' On April 27 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To do a discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan and all-round development of women and their empowerment, a one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on April 27.

The special session will be held in two parts. The first part will start from 11 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. The later session will be held from 3 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

Interestingly, the Assembly has issued a guideline under Rule 251 which restrains MLAs from levelling personal allegations, prohibiting raising such issue which is sub judice and not to use objectionable language in connection with Parliament or the process of the state Assembly.

The guideline adds that members of the Assembly will not comment on high profile individuals until discussion is based on the main proposal. The usage of the word sedition and defamatory words have also been prohibited. The guidelines also give information about the vote division and its related procedure.

Opposition to participate

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar informed that the Opposition will participate in the one-day Special Session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly. However he clarified that Congress will support 33 % women reservation on the existing 543 seats of Lok Sabha. But if the government tried to push any other agenda, the Opposition will give a befitting reply.

Notably, a women reservation bill aimed at implementing 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029 through, failed to pass the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026.