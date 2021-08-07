Madhya Pradesh: Assembly Speaker calls all party meet on Sunday

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has called an all-party meet from among legislators on Sunday afternoon, according to the state assembly principal secretary AP Singh.

The meeting has been convened ahead of the state Assembly’s four-day monsoon session to begin on August 9.

The principal secretary said a compilation on unparliamentary words and sentences will also be released on Sunday afternoon by the speaker in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader Opposition Kamal Nath and parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra.