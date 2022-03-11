Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes Rs 15K crore supplementary budget

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Supplementary Budget of over Rs 15,000 crores was passed in Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Finance minister Jagdish Devda tabled the 3rd supplementary budget of Rs1,52,16,90,87,399 in the State Assembly.

Congress MLA Hina Kawre questioned the government for not making provisions in the supplementary budget for scholarships to Other Backward Class (OBC) students. The budget has allocated Rs. 258 crores for MSME. Similarly, Rs. 200 crores for women and child development ,Rs.149 crores for higher education, Rs. 121 crores for rural development, Rs. 950 crores for natural calamities . Rs 41.32 crore has been allocated for Ayush, Rs 70 crore has been allocated for technical education and skill development. Rs 742 crore has been allocated for the department of finance.

“No provision has been made for OBC Scholarship. Central government contributes 90% and the state government has to make a contribution of just 10% for SC/ST scholarship and so the same has been distributed. But as far as OBC scholarship is concerned, the case is just the reverse as the state government has to contribute 90% and Central 10% and so the scholarship to the OBC students has been pushed under the carpet,” said the legislator.

The Congress MLA also said that there is no provision for the PWD Department which is constructing Railway Over Bridge. Replying to it, the minister said that PWD has already been allocated in the main Budget.

BJP MLA Bahadur Singh praised the supplementary budget for huge allocation on the head of natural calamity.

