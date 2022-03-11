Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session: Government assures probe by divisional commissioner into misappropriation of funds

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): DME minister Vishwas Sarang has assured the Assembly a probe by divisional commissioner in connection with irregularities in distribution of compensation to fake farmers, who claimed to have been affected by alleged hailstorm in Bhind district.

The minister was replying to the call attention motion of Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in the Assembly on Friday. The Congress legislator had raised the issue seeking a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Some fake farmers in Bhind district were paid compensation for their crops damaged in alleged hail; however, their villages had reportedly not experienced any hailstorm. Singh also wanted to know from the government huge financial powers bestowed on the kotwar (watchman).

How come ‘Kotwars’ (watchmen) enjoy the power of drawing and disbursement of money from the state exchequer, asked Singh.

Informing the House, Sarang said, “Survey was made during Congress rule in 2019. On the basis of the survey, we (BJP government) distributed compensation to the hail-affected farmers. But we started the investigation when the gross irregularities in distribution came to fore. We have started recovery.”

In 2020, villages Kharoa, Kanipura, Chhareta did not experience any hailstorm but the compensation was distributed for alleged crop damage to the ineligible persons whose bank accounts were presented by patwaris. After the irregularity came to fore Patwaris and Kotwars have been suspended over misappropriation of government funds and recovery is being made, said the minister.

State government has suspended patwari of Halka—Kiratpura-Madhavpura; Halka Padai-Viloni; Halka –Bhonpura-Chirai. Even FIRs have been registered against Patwari in Gohad police station, he elaborated.

Minister further said, “Similarly, in 2017, the state government took note of the compensation distribution. Kotwars then withdrew the amount. The government after recovering the amount has terminated their services.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh tried to table a CD related to talks between officials over misappropriation of government funds, however the Speaker Girish Gautam did not allow it .

