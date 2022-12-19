Madhya Pradesh: Assembly members have stopped the practice of reading, says speaker Girish Gautam

Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state asssembly, Girish Gautam | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam said assembly members (MLAs) have stopped the habit of reading (about the procedures and traditions of assembly).

He was of the view that digital media has somehow prevented MLAs from reading as the members now want to grab media limelight by causing ruckus. He also said that the number of assembly settings have reduced.

He was speaking during a program held to launch the book “Legislature’s Practice and Procedure” penned down by assembly principal secretary Avdesh Pratap Singh on Monday, at the assembly auditorium.

He said, “There are many ways to speak in assembly. Take for example when discussion is done on acceptance of adjournment motion. It looks like discussion is being done in full-fledged manner on adjournment motion itself."

On the request of leader of opposition Govind Singh, he announced to get the book distributed to all the MLAs of the assembly.

Earlier, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said, “ Assembly principal secretary Avdesh Kumar Singh wrote the book during the harsh times of the corona pandemic. Earlier MLAs used to refer to Paul and Sakdar book for proceedings but, I feel that in future Singh’s book will be recommended for reference.”

On this occasion, former speakers Sitasharan Sharma, NP Prajapati were also present. Avdesh Pratap Singh was also felicitated by speaker Girish Gautam during the program.

