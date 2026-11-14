Madhya Pradesh Assembly Meets For Just 58 Days In Three Years, Winter Session Limited To Five Days | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The winter session of the House will begin on December 7, and this time, it will be for five days.

In comparison to previous years, the number of sessions of the Lok Sabha and that of the Vidhan Sabha have decreased.

The 16th Vidhan Sabha, which began after 2023, has functioned only for 58 days until now.

In 2020 and 2021, the House could not function because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the number of assembly sessions continued to reduce afterwards. Even the brief duration of the ongoing sessions has failed to run its full course.

The present assembly functioned for four days in 2023, 18 days in 2024, and 13 days in 2025. Similarly, it has so far worked for 14 days this year.

During the five years, from 2008 to 2013, the House functioned for 167 days. In the same way, between 2013 and 2018, it functioned for 139 days.

On the other hand, from 2018 to 2023, the assembly session continued for 80 days. Before 2008, the House session continued for a longer period.

The Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, has objected to the declaration of the date for the winter session of the House for such a short duration.

According to Singhar, the government wants to run away from the questions raised by the people.

The legislators want to raise the issues of their respective constituencies; farmers, youths, and employees want to raise the problems related to law and order, he said.

Although the government speaks about democracy, it runs away from a discussion on all people-centric issues, he said.

Even after so much uproar in House, the duration of its sessions in a single year remains longer than the total duration of sessions held in the state over three years, Singhar said.

According to political analysts, the longer the sessions of Parliament or the legislative continue, the more chances the elected representatives get to discuss public issues.

The common man cannot understand many issues until the people's representatives discuss them in the House for a longer period, they said. The governments continue to trim the number of House sessions to escape criticism.