Madhya Pradesh Assembly Issues Employee Promotion List | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Madhya Pradesh government clarified that there is no interim stay by any court on the implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday issued a promotion list for its employees.

The government has begun granting promotions on the condition that they will remain subject to the final outcome of pending cases before the High Court or the Supreme Court.

Promotions had remained in abeyance since 2016 after petitions challenging reservation in promotions were filed. The cases are yet to be decided.

The Assembly promoted section officers Rajendra Verma (reserved category), Ravindranath Dubey and Narendra Kumar Mishra, proceeding editor Mohanlal Meena, and protocol officer Madhav Daftari as under secretaries.

VD Goyal, research officer in the Assembly Library, was promoted as director (Library, Research and Reference).

Senior reporters Rimjhim Mogia (reserved category) and Ajay Kumar Chaure were promoted to select grade reporter posts.

Senior reporter Naresh Kumar Himtani was promoted as proceeding editor, while staff officer Harish Kumar Srivas was elevated as administrative officer.

Public relations officer Mahaveer Singh (reserved category) was promoted as information officer. Personal secretaries Vinod Kumar Dubey and Rupesh Singh were promoted as staff officers.

Sources said other government departments are giving final touches to their promotion lists, which are expected to be issued shortly.