Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session: Third supplementary budget of Rs 15232 crore tabled in House

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The third supplementary budget of Rs 15,232 crore was tabled in the House by finance minister Jagdish Devda on Thursday. The speaker instituted two hours discussion on the budget on Friday.

A budgetary provision of Rs 742 crore has been made for the finance department, Rs 7,594 for the energy department and Rs 375 crore for the labour department.

Besides, provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for PHE department, Rs 1211 for the rural development department and Rs 1380 crore for social justice department.

Similarly, provision of Rs 2580 crore has been made for MSME department for give boost in the employment sector.

While provision of Rs 1492 crore has been made for higher education department, Rs 2070 crore has been reserved for schemes of schedule caste welfare schemes.

To manage the payments related to Ladli Laxmi yojna, provision of Rs 2000 crore has been made for women and child welfare department need. The FM has also provisioned Rs 950 to face the issues related to natural calamity including draught.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:30 PM IST