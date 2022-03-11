Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget session: Governor's Address skips CM’s name, Congress sorry

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress said that it felt sorry for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Governor Mangubhai Patel’s address in the House had no mention of his name.

Congress legislators said that Chouhan is leader of the House so it was inappropriate that the Governor's address misses his name. Congress MLAs termed it ‘disgrace to the CM’ as they cannot digest Governor’s address missing his mention.

Chouhan was present in the House when Congress MLAs especially, Vinay Saxena made such comments.

Vinay Saxena also said, “The state has debt of Rs 3 lakh crore but on the other hand, the government is disinvesting public properties. It’s contradictory and both the things should not go hand to hand. If debt is increasing, the government should not sell public property.”

“The government should demand its share of GST from the central government which has reduced central funding. Earlier, it was 80% contribution of central government and 20% from state government but now central government contribution is 60% and state government contrition increased to 40%,” Saxena added

Congress MLA PC Sharma said, “There should be a comprehensive investigation into cow deaths in Gaushalas in Berasia and other parts of the state. There should be proper care of cows in Gaushalas,” he added.

BJP MLA Harishankar Khatik said, “14000 acre of government land has been freed from encroachers. This reflects the government's grit of dealing with encroachers with iron hands. Similarly, the BJP government provided good grain at door-steps.”

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:15 PM IST