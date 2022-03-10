Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget session: Government turning land owners into tenants, alleges Congress

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Questioning the government policy over land title deed, Congress MLAs accused the state government of creating problems for those owning ancestral properties and turning them into tenants. Now satisfied with the minister’s reply, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday.

Congress MLA Sukhdev Panse during the Question hour stated that in Multai people were getting notice to mutate their names as a land lease owner. The people have been living on the land for centuries but they have now been turned into tenants, because under the land lease provisions one has to pay the land revenue and also renew the lease papers every 30 years, he added. The MLA claimed that the problem had arisen with the enactment of new law of ‘Dharan Adhikar’. Under this wherever the village is brought under the jurisdiction of the urban body, the mode of land is changed to Nazul land, he elaborated.

The revenue minister tried to explain the procedure of getting the land ownership and difference between the ownership and land lease, however the Congress legislators were not satisfied and they began raising slogans in the House.

MLA Sajjan Singh Verma stated that in the state as many as 18 lakh people were affected due to the new procedure. The government is turning the landowners into tenants, he added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:32 PM IST