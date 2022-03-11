Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session :Congress protest government’s indifferent attitude towards electrification in tribal belts

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Neither the Central nor the state governments have any scheme for electrification of tribal-dominated hamlets in Bhikangaon Vidhan Sabha constituency, the state Assembly was informed on Friday.

Previously there was a scheme but now it has been shelved, said minister for energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar while replying to a question of Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki who wanted to know how many tribal-dominated hamlets in Bhikangaon were yet to get electricity. As the MLA was not present in the House, Congress legislator Hina Kaware read out the question on her behalf during the Question Hour.

The minister, however, assured that electrification in Faliya/ Majra/ tola will be taken up whenever the funds were available. Kaware said, “It is not only the matter of 175 Faliya/ Majra/ tolas of 53 forest areas Bhikangaon constituency but Chamaran Purwa of Khajuraho too faces the same issue.”

Meanwhile, Government has admitted in reply to the question that carbon measurement has not been done so far in any Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) --National Fertilizers Limited and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)-- in Raghogarh in Guna district.

Congress legislator Jaivardhan Singh wanted to know the number of polluting industries in Raghogarh and what the BJP government was doing about it.

State new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang said there were three PSUs in the district, all of which were carrying out corporate social responsibility works. However, when the Congress MLA wanted to know the carbon emission details of a PSU, the minister said that industries- wise, Air Quality Index (AQI) was not measured. However, Jaivardhan Singh was not satisfied with the reply of the minister and staged walk-out on a confusing reply from minister amidst ruckus in the House on carbon measurement in the industrial sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Singh alleged, “ I have asked questions on 5 heads but the minister did not reply satisfactorily as the minister is confused.” After it, Minister for Legislative Affairs Narottam Mishra assured that Jaivardhan Singh will be sent a written reply.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:33 PM IST