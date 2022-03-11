Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session : Congress MLAs walkout 3 times in 15 minutes during Question Hour

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs on Friday walked out of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly three times in a span of around 15 minutes during Question Hour claiming the state government was not being able to answer their queries satisfactorily. The first instance was when Congress MLA Hina Kawre, on behalf of Jhuma Solanki, wanted to know how many tribal-dominated hamlets in Bhikangaon were yet to get electricity, and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said an electrification drive for these areas will be carried out but refused to commit to a time limit.

After the House reassembled, senior Congress member and former MP Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati complained he was unable to speak in the House as his microphone was out of order. However, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam clarified that as all mike buttons were pressed at a time so they stopped functioning in normal way. But mike buttons are not intentionally tempered with, Speaker added. BJP MLAs defended stating it also happened when NP Prajapati was Speaker of the House and Congress MLAs did not raise the issue.

The Congress MLAs, however walked out for the second time. When the Congress MLA wanted to know the carbon emission details of a PSU, the minister was unable to come up with exact figures, which led the opposition party to protest.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:24 PM IST